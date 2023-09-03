MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation has been launched in the community of Lingard, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lingard Road around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation takes place.

The Sheriff’s office promises more information and updates as they become available.

It also asks that if anyone has any information on the case to contact the department’s Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.