Homicide investigation after man found dead in crashed car outside Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man was found dead inside a crashed car in Fresno County on Tuesday, prompting a homicide investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they do not know what led to the victim’s death. The first report came around 2:15 p.m. from a service worker who called to say that a man was inside a car that had crashed through a fence and that it looked like someone was asleep inside.

Deputies arrived to find the victim deceased – and that his injuries were not consistent with a car crash.

The victim has not been officially identified by deputies.

The homicide investigation is the first in Fresno County in 2021. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.