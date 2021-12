FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are investigating reports of a shooting in Fresno Monday.

According to representatives from the Fresno Police Department, a man was shot inside his vehicle near Chestnut Avenue and Fountain Way. It is unclear exactly what happened, but homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

Detectives are expected to release more info on this incident later on Monday, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information as it comes into our newsroom.