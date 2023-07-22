DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Delano, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

A department spokesperson says deputies from their Pixley substation were dispatched to the 200 block of Road 148 in Delano around 1:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim in the area.

Arriving deputies and medical personnel say the victim was already dead when they got to the scene.

At that point, the department says, homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office provided no further information, but asks if anyone has information about this crime to contact them at 559-733-6218.