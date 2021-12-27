Homicide detectives investigating body found in Tulare field, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives were investigating a dead body that was found in a field in Tulare Monday.

After 10:00 a.m. Monday Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Avenue 244 and Road 68 in Tulare where there were reports of a man in a field.

When deputies arrived they found the man’s body. Investigators say there were “obvious signs of trauma.”

Homicide detectives are on the scene and investigating. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

This is a developing story. Stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.