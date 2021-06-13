Homicide detectives investigate shooting in Parlier

PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Parlier early Sunday morning.

The Parlier Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 4:45 a.m. in front of a home on the 13000 Block of 9th Street.

Officials say two victims were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and one later died.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation and have homicide detectives on scene trying to gain a description of the suspect(s) and trying to determine a possible motive.

This is the second homicide of 2021 for the City of Parlier.