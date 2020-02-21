Homes under construction catch fire in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are on scene at a structure fire in Southeast Fresno on Thursday night.

Firefighters reported to the area near Kings Canyon and Fowler Avenues just before 11 p.m.

Authorities say two homes under construction were damaged and another one was destroyed.

There was a strong smell of gasoline near the structures, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

