Homes damaged, streets blocked after storm moves through Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE) – The storm that arrived in Merced Tuesday night closed streets and damaged homes, resulting in more than 200 calls to the public works department.

“A little after 10:00 last night, we started receiving several calls,” said Juan Olmos from Merced Public Works Department. “We were very proactive, we were prepared, we had equipment, we had crews on standby.”

Olmos says, as soon as the calls started coming in, there were crews deployed to respond to them.

Merced resident Mary Soltis is one of many people who woke up early Wednesday morning to the sound of a loud crash, caused by branches falling off of nearby trees and onto her home.

“It was actually 2:30 when I actually kind of got here and thought, ‘I need to take care of this,'” said Soltis.

No serious damages or injuries were reported.

Rain is expected to continue Thursday and Friday. Olmos says city crews will be prepared to handle more storm damage. Anyone who sees damage or needs help can call the Merced Public Works Department on (209) 385-6800.