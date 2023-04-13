KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Families and homeowners are concerned about flooding near Lemoore but say they’re preparing.

Kings County officials held a meeting for locals to ask questions, and have their questions answered about the potential overflow of the Kings River during the warm spring and summer months.

Around 100 people packed into Island Union School cafeteria.

A few of them said they feel better leaving than going in but understand the worst of this flooding is ahead.

“Prepare and pray, so we’re — that’s what we’re doing, we’re preparing,” said Marilyn Vieria.

Marilyn Vieira and other concerned homeowners packed into the cafeteria that standing room only.

Those living near the river tried to get as many of their questions answered by county officials.

“We don’t know how much we’re gonna get it and when we’re gonna get it, but it’s gonna come and we want to be prepared when it gets here,” said Kings County District 3 Supervisor, Doug Verboon.

Verboon put this meeting together, moving it to a bigger venue from the first meeting held at the fire station next door, but keeping the reason behind it the same.

“We have the snow that’s going to melt and it’s going to come into pine flat, there’s going to be a time where we go into overflow capacity and flood stage, and that’s when we really need to be prepared,” said Verboon. “So right now, we’re trying to bring calm to the community so they can really be prepared.”

The community’s biggest concern is the water in the surrounding rivers rising enough to go over the levees.

Pine Flat Dam can hold one million cubic acre-feet of water, but projections say up to 3.2 million cubic acre-feet will pass through the dam.

On Tuesday, the spillway is letting out roughly 22,000 acre-feet of water.

“My response to that is to prepare. I really don’t know what else to say,” said David Merritt of the Kings River Conservation District. “Plenty of volunteers to help you out.”

And one of those volunteers was Marilyn Vieira.

“[I’m] volunteering at the sand piles, because there are many people who may need for one reason or another,” she said.

Even if some of their questions weren’t answered, some community members feel it’ll be the comradery that will get the community through.

“Came in the meeting pretty apprehensive, and I left. I’m not reassured about the flood; I’m reassured about the community coming together,” said Vieria.

Supervisor Verboon plans to hold another meeting in two weeks’ time.

In the meantime, sandbags are being provided at any local fire station in Kings County.