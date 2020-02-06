Homeowner shoots home invader dead, deputies say; search continues for other suspects

LINDSEY, Calif. (KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a home invasion Tuesday night in Lindsey after deputies say the homeowner defended his property, shot at the intruders, and killed one of them.

Deputies said a 13-year-old called them from inside the home on the 22000 block of Avenue 256 in Lindsey after intruders burst inside the front door.

“A man was with additional suspects,” said Liz Jones with the Sheriff’s Office. “Yelling, ‘Sheriff’s Office’ and forced their way in.”

Deputies said that’s when the owner of the home grabbed his gun.

“The homeowner started shooting at the suspects, the suspects shot back at him and the homeowner killed one of the men,” Jones said.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man shot to death inside the home.

They said they will not comment on his identity or a possible criminal past until an autopsy is completed. The other suspects reportedly ran from the property and deputies are still looking for them.

Deputies added they are not releasing a motive and possible charges in-play because it is still early in their investigation.

They also could not comment on the relationship between the homeowner and the teen who called 911.

