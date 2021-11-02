Homemade pipe bomb thrown through window of Porterville business, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A homemade pipe bomb was thrown through a window of a Porterville business Monday, according to Porterville Police officers.

Police say they responded to a call around 6:00 p.m. for a suspicious device thrown into a business in the 600 Block of W. Olive Avenue.

Officers said they learned that an unknown person had thrown the device through a window of the business, but the device did not detonate.

The Tulare County Bomb Squad was able to render the pipe bomb safe using a robot. The business was closed at the time of the incident and there were no injuries, authorities said.

The Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.