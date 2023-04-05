LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Los Banos Police Department released new information on how a man was injured in an explosion Tuesday.

Police say around 10:10 a.m. officers respond to a home in the 1300 Block of Dove Street.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man at the home suffering from major injuries to his upper torso and burns to his face and upper body.

The man appeared to have lost his left hand in what appeared to be a close-proximity explosion, according to police.

According to investigators, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for the home and found evidence that the suspect allegedly manufactured a homemade pipe bomb that exploded

Investigators also located approximately 1 pound of precursor material to make an explosive powder, which was destroyed at the site by the Bomb Squad.

The suspect is currently in stable condition and the Department will be filing criminal charges that include unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device.

No other people were injured and it is unknown if anyone else was inside the residence during the explosion.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Neal at (209) 827-2520.