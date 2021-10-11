Homeless woman killed while driving SUV identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was killed in an early morning crash in Fresno County last week was identified by the Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officials say 56-year-old Maria Chavez was the person killed when the SUV she was driving drifted off the road near the intersection of Elm and Manning avenues. The CHP says the vehicle approached a large tree, and the driver then tried to leave the SUV when it ended up wedging her between the vehicle and the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP investigators say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

