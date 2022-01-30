Homeless woman gives birth in tent at Fresno’s Roeding Park

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Homeless advocates are working to support a new mom who gave birth in a tent at Roeding Park on Friday night.

Both parents don’t have a permanent place to stay.

“[The father] said that she basically unzipped her pants and when she pulled them down, he had to catch the baby,” said Dez Martinez, a homeless advocate and founder of We Are Not Invisible. “When he called 911, unfortunately, they told him there’s a 30-minute wait, and so he lost it. With the baby right there and you’re a newborn dad, you don’t know what do, you’re sitting out in the street, everything is dirty.”

Martinez said the baby was born early and will need to stay in hospital for 10 days to gain weight.

“So [the father] s actually utilizing the restrooms [at the park] to clean up so he can be presentable for his son,” she said.

The mom is in the hospital too.

“She had to go under a blood transfusion because she’s anemic.”

Martinez said the mom is doing well, but the parents need help. On Sunday, she set up at the park after asking the community to bring donations.

“We got a stroller, a car seat, bassinet, diapers, some blankets.”

She’s also taking donations for mom and dad.

“Like sweatpants, t-shirts, shoes, you know. Especially for mom ’cause she’s gonna need all the relaxing clothes.”

Martinez said she’s been able to secure a room for the new mother at a family shelter, but it’s not a permanent solution.

“I’m hoping that this brings light to Fresno that we need more family help out here. Especially for the pregnant women, we should have them go to the family shelter prior to giving birth.”

She said sometimes pregnant women can’t go to the family shelter because they don’t have the kid yet. She also pointed out some family shelters don’t let the dad stay.

“We have to keep these families together.”

For now, Martinez is still taking donations for the family. You can reach out to her on Facebook, at the “Homeless in Fresno” page.

“We’ll be taking donations for as long as they come in. If we get overwhelmed, there’s other women that are actually in need.”