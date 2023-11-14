FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The number of warming fires and homeless encampment fires starts to go up as the temperature goes down.

The Fresno Fire Department has responded to roughly 6,000 fires this year. Of those, they say more than 2,500 can be linked to the homeless.

Fresno Fire responds to every fire, with the same goal, to save lives and property.

But, in order to bring the number of homeless-related fires down, it takes the community’s help.

“Is the homeless issue still an issue? Yes it is,” said Jay Tracy, a Deputy Marshall with the Fresno Fire Department.

He says a huge percentage of those fires can be linked to the unhoused, whether the fire is accidental or intentionally set it is firefighters who put their safety on the line.

“A lot of those fires unfortunately are started by homeless individuals,” Tracy said. “Anything from a trash can to a dumpster, personal belongings to a grass field. We see a lot of types of fires that are started by individuals in our unhoused communities.”

Of those 2,571 homeless-related fires, over 200 of them have been buildings. It is an issue that impacts the entire city.

“It’s not just a fire department issue, it’s not just a police department issue, it’s not just a code enforcement issue, it’s a city issue,” he said.

One of the most recent fires that could fall into this category is the fire on Inyo and E Streets that happened early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a commercial building on fire. Earlier that morning a group of unhoused were told to leave the building.

Officials say property owners need to do their part.

“There’s a role that our property owners play to make sure their buildings are secured,” said Tracy. “Owners of these properties need to do their part.”

In the winter months, Fresno Fire says there tends to be more building fires. They say it takes neighbors like you to let city officials know if you see anything suspicious in your community to let them know.

You can report suspicious activity by clicking here.