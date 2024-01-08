FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Homeless Union will be rallying Tuesday morning in advocacy for better access to warming centers following a freeze warning forecast.

Unhoused residents and homeless advocates want the city to open more centers for longer during the winter months – and at higher temperatures.

Chair of the Fresno Homeless Union Dez Martinez believes having greater access to warming centers will save lives.

“Keeping the warming centers open will undoubtedly save lives. Several street family members died over the years from hypothermia. If these centers don’t remain open, the city should be responsible for more deaths,” said Martinez

Currently, the City of Fresno only opens warming centers when temperatures drop to 34 degrees Fahrenheit and normally operate between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The CDC states that while hypothermia usually occurs at very cold temperatures, it can occur at cool temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

As of Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees in rural areas and 31 degrees Fahrenheit in urban areas until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. This will impact much of the Central Valley, including Fresno.

The Fresno Homeless Union says in 2023, the Ted C. Wills Center was sleeping up to 70 unsheltered people at night, many of whom were elderly and disabled.

According to the National Institutes of Health, people 65 and older are especially vulnerable to hypothermia as it can develop after even relatively mild exposure to cold weather or a small drop in temperature.

Arnold Minor, whom Martinez describes as an elderly individual who used the center last winter, believes more needs to be done by the city.

“There’s no other resources in Fresno to get warm. People need these centers not only in the winter but all year,” Minor said.

Advocates will demand that the city keep all warming centers open through the winter months and add an additional center in north Fresno.

For more information regarding warming centers and transportation, visit the City of Fresno website.