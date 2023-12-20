FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Poverello House announced that they will be hosting a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day event on Thursday.

Organizers say that National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day is the day to remember those who have passed during the year while unhoused, unsheltered, living in shelters, transitional housing, and other unhabitable places and spaces, without a place to call home.

The ceremony is on Dec. 21, 2023, and begins at 6 p.m. at Poverello House near the F Street entrance. The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say during the memorial, service providers and friends will read eulogies and a list of names in honor of those who passed away in Fresno because of the negative effects of homelessness.

Poverello House will provide light refreshments to those who attend