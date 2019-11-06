Breaking News
Homeless man struck and killed walking in the road, police say

Local News

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A homeless man has died after police say he was struck and killed while walking down a Fresno road Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported to officers around 9 p.m. in an area on Maple Avenue, north of Olive Avenue. Officers say the homeless man was hit by a truck, and the driver of the truck called the police.

“The information we’re getting is that the pedestrian was in the roadway,” said Lt. Stephen Viveros. “He appears to be a transient in his 50s.”

The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The next day, he was identified as Steven Rodriguez Sr., 61, of Fresno.

“The driver [of the truck] is very cooperative with the investigation. We do have CRU detectives out on scene. They’re going to be here investigating this traffic collision.”

It’s the second fatal crash in less than three hours in the City of Fresno after a 15-year-old boy was struck and killed around 6 p.m. the same evening.

