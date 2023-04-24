FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homeless man is dead after a fire broke out in a concrete drainage enclosure underneath railroad tracks in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Officials say the fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. near the railroad tracks by Santa Fe Avenue and Rialto Avenue.

Fresno Fire personnel say the man’s body was found inside the concrete enclosure. Witnesses told crew members that they heard the man in the fire and tried to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.