Homeless man found dead with gunshot wound, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A homeless man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday, police say.

Fresno police responded to the area of Herndon Avenue near Polk Avenue where they found Timothy Johnson, 55, in a tent near the railroad tracks and below an underpass. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Johnson had been shot in his upper body. Police say Johnson was homeless and had been staying in the vicinity of where he was found for several years. He was known in the area, investigators say.

If you have any information on the death of Timothy Johnson, contact homicide detective C. Franks at 559-621-2444 or M. Romero at 559-621-2451 regarding case number 21043659.