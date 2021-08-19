Home interior is a ‘total loss’ after structure fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The interior of a home was described as a ‘total loss’ after catching fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 4800 block of E. Floradora just after 2:00 p.m. for reports of a residential structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen from both the front and back of the home.

Authorities say a total of four adults lived in the home, but only two were present at the time of the fire – one of who was handicapped. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but the interior of the home was considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation. Crews add that it is unknown if there were smoke detectors inside the home.