Home interior is a ‘total loss’ after structure fire in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Home interior is a 'total loss' after structure fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The interior of a home was described as a ‘total loss’ after catching fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 4800 block of E. Floradora just after 2:00 p.m. for reports of a residential structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen from both the front and back of the home.

Authorities say a total of four adults lived in the home, but only two were present at the time of the fire – one of who was handicapped. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but the interior of the home was considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation. Crews add that it is unknown if there were smoke detectors inside the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com