Home-grown MLB player hands out food boxes in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Former Major League Baseball player Matt Garza hosted a food box giveaway Wednesday at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Garza teamed up with several groups from around the Central Valley to give away 250 boxes of food to those in need.

“It’s just something we’ve become accustomed to doing giving and helping,” said Garza. “It’s been ingrained since we were little kids out at our church in Easton, Saint Jude’s, and you know our family’s been doing it for longer than twenty years.”

Garza attended Washington Union High School and Fresno State, before going on to play for the Tampa Bay Rays.