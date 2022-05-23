FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A roof collapsed after a fire destroyed a home in central Fresno early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the area of Madison and Angus avenues around 2:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo says while fire crews were searching the burning house they evacuated the home moments before the roof collapsed possibly due to the weight of the solar panels.

Five people were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.