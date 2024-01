FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire burned a home near Selma Wednesday morning, according to CalFire.

Fire crews say the fire started around 6:00 a.m. at a house near Huntsman and Dewolf avenues. Officials say when they arrived they found a home with heavy smoke coming out of the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident, and the fire was put out quickly, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.