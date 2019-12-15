Holiday spirit rings high at Jingle Bell Run

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The holiday spirit reached new heights Saturday morning at Christmas tree lane.

As thousands showed up for the 8th annual Jingle Bell Run benefiting Toys for Tots.

People showed up in their best sweaters and jingle bells and could choose to run a 5k or walk two miles.

There was even real snow at the start and finish lines to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Afterward, participants were treated to some Christmas cookies and hot chocolate.

“We have a huge community turn out that comes out, 3,400 people, every year this size and its become a family tradition in Fresno,” said Mike Herman, Jingle Bell Director.

Around 1,500 hundred toys were collected during this year’s event
all going to children in need this holiday season.

