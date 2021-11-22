Holiday shopping trends and local business forecast with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — If you’re looking for great ideas for shopping local, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce has some great hot spots you can check out.

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce is asking shoppers to buy local and to have grace, patience, and enjoy their time while buying items for loved ones.

Additionally, the Chamber wants to remind shoppers to remember a lot of restaurants and stores are looking for employees.

Amy Fuentes from the Chamber shares some hotspots in Fresno to enjoy like River Park Shopping Center, Fashion Fair Mall, Fig Garden Village, and the Manchester Center.

