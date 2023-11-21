FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Seventh Annual Holiday Music Program in Fresno Yosemite International Airport is kicking off on Tuesday with performances scheduled until the end of the year by several local pianists and musicians.

As part of the Airport’s Arts and Culture Program, pianists will entertain travelers in airline boarding areas with live musical compositions performed on a Grand Piano in partnership with Steinway Piano Gallery of Fresno.

Officials say travelers and guests will enjoy additional live musical performances throughout the season by Mariachi Tenochtitlan and the Ericson Elementary School Choir.

“This music program is intended to enhance the passenger experience by creating an atmosphere of holiday cheer and hospitality during the holidays,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “Since the initial launch in 2017, the program continues to be well-received, and we appreciate the comments from passengers about how this music program has positively impacted their travels.”

This year’s lineup includes five pianists and local musicians that include:

Eliza Hakobyan

Andrea Daw

Karey Nickel

Ike Tecson

Adeline Simms

Mariachi Tenochtitlan

Event organizers say live musical performances are scheduled during peak flight times to entertain a wide audience. The schedule also includes performances during the busy late-night domestic and international departures.