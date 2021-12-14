Holiday Heroes Blood Drive now on in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 13th Annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive in Clovis is now on.

Every year, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office teams up with the Central California Blood Center for donors to give back during the holiday season.

The drive continues until Friday, Dec. 13, and runs from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day at the Clovis Rodeo Hall, located at 748 Rodeo Drive.

Each day of the week a different food truck will be parked at the event offering a variety of options from tacos to handheld British meat pies.