Hog Fire burns 600 acres near Pine Flat Lake, 10% contained

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A brush fire that erupted Friday afternoon in the foothills near Pine Flat Lake has burned 600 acres and is 10% contained, according to the Sierra National Forest.

The Hog Fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Trimmer Springs Road near Maxon Road on the west shore of Pine Flat Lake. Two wind-driven fires had merged into one as it drove across the hills.

A total of 100 firefighting personnel from the Sierra National Forest and Cal Fire are battling the brush fire. Their response as of Friday consisted of six engines, a patrol vehicle, a dozer, a water tender, a helicopter, an air attack aircraft and a tanker on order.

Crews continue to work toward full containment as the blaze burns through thick grass, heavy brush and oak woodland, authorities said. They plan to continue constructing containment lines to prevent fire spread and mop up to the extent necessary to prevent the fire from escaping and to secure nearby structures.

A number of structures were threatened when the fire flared up Friday and forced evacuations in the area. No structures have been lost.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

