Hog Fire 60% contained, cause under investigation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Forest officials announced Saturday that containment of the Hog Fire, burning near Pine Flat Lake, has been increased to 60% as firefighters transition from fighting the flames to figuring out how the fire started, according to the Sierra National Forest.

Cooler temperatures and light winds allowed firefighters to strengthen containment lines and begin mop-up of the Hog Fire, which has burned over 500 acres, said spokesman Alex Olow. All Cal Fire and local fire crews were released from the blaze as Sierra National Forest crews mop-up the fire area by extinguishing or removing burning materials along containment lines and other actions.

As crews mop-up the fire, they will also focus on repairing the land from the effects of their efforts to suppress the flames. This usually includes covering up containment lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Olow said. A potential cause for the fire has been determined to be from a vehicle.

Investigators are seeking help from anyone who was on Trimmer Springs Road, between Lakeview Marina and Maxon Road, between 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone who was in the area, or have any information related to the start of the Hog Fire, is asked to contact investigators by email at SM.SF.sierranfinfo@usda.gov.

#HogFire [Update] Firefighters still working diligently on containment lines @ hot spots. Acres: 533, 60% containment. No longer in Unified Command. Road closure still in effect: Trimmer Springs Rd between Lakeview & Maxon. For more information https://t.co/qCa28ttu7e pic.twitter.com/j5ZU2eD0tF — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 14, 2020

