SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Dancing under the stars and bringing energy to the dance floor -Eclectic Events is hosting Dia Del Los Muertos with Matroda on Saturday.

Presenting house music in his own way, Producer Matroda is said to be the epitome of electronic music’s existence. With the name ‘matrodasound’ by his fans, the studio sets no limits for his talent as he is set to bring a show to the city of Sanger.

Organizers say this event is their first annual Dia Del Los Muertos experience with Matroda inside Hobbs Grove. Those who attend are able to enter through the haunted trail and be sure to expect a surprise from spooky characters, bonfires, and art.

This event is hosted by Eclectic Events and will take place Saturday, Nov. 4th at 7 p.m. at Hobbs Grove.