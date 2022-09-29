SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday.

According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you will still have to make your way through the forest – where nothing is as it should be.

The Haunted Hayride will also be available for guests.

Along with these attractions, the Midway offers food concessions, Hobb photos, the Blinkie Booth, the Curiosity Shoppe, the merch booth, warming fire pits, and Kookie Karacters.

Hobbs Grove credits attendees for their success of over 20 years.

“We love what we do (…) and we love entertaining the masses. We wouldn’t be doing this for more than 24 years if it hadn’t been for you (attendees). Thank you so much, we love our guests coming out here.” Billy Bob Hobb, Hobbs Grove

Hobbs Grove has been named by the Haunted Attraction Association as one of the top haunted attractions across the country. To receive this recognition, the attractions must satisfy a list of criteria including protecting customers and promoting haunted attractions.

Tickets are available on the Hobb’s Grove website and vary in price depending on the day. It is located southeast of the city of Sanger, on Goodfellow Drive near the Kings River.