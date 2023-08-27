SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While Halloween is not around the corner just yet, Hobbs Grove is already prepping for the spooky season.

On Saturday, Hobbs Grove held auditions for their 2023 “Boo Crew” in Sanger.

The haunted house searches for local talent every year, adding new ghosts, ghouls, zombies, vampires, and other scary characters to their team.

Auditionees were expected to bring their best spine-chilling screams, menacing zombie walks, haunting howls, and even got to “kill” the person next to them in a death scene.

This year will be the Grove’s 25 season.

Organizers say it is one of the best Halloween experiences in California and throughout the nation.

“This is my third year being a part of this crew, we’re always looking for new blood to join this crew and scare the crap out of people,” said scare actor Jesus Villa.

The haunted house will open its doors on September 29 and will go until October 29.