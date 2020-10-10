Hobb’s Grove Haunted Forest opens amidst COVID-19 pandemic

SANGER, California (KSEE) — Hobb’s Grove in Sanger opened on Friday for the first day of the season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Halloween themed event has been around for 22 years and is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

This Sunday it will also be open because Friday and Saturday dates are almost sold out.

People who want to attend will have to buy tickets online and follow a list of rules including temperature checks, social distancing, and wearing a mask in certain areas.

“We are scaring from six-feet-away,” said Billybob Hobbs. “We can’t get up close and personal like we are used to. So we are finding different ways of delivering the scare without getting close.”

The indoor haunted house is closed because organizers couldn’t meet CDC guidelines but the food court was filled with customers.

People that attend, will be startled several times during the hour-long tour.

“I am kind of nervous,” said Attendee Divany Zazuta.

“You never know what there is to expect,” said Hobbs. “There are rats, bats, snakes, owls, and giant chickens. That is all in there. It’s overgrown and the canopy is creepy.”

