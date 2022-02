FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno fire crews battle house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 4:00 a.m. near Arthur and Hedges avenues near the Tower District.

Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Tucker said the conditions inside as “hoarder conditions, it was very packed in there”.

Tucker said the fire started on the back patio and spread into the house, into the attic.

The house was abandoned, neighbors say there was homeless activity in the area.