Hmong veteran and community advocate Colonel Vang Fong passes away

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Hmong veteran and advocate Colonel Vang Fong died Saturday at the age of 77.

Colonel Vang Fong fought with the Central Intelligence Agency’s “Secret Army” in Laos in 1960 at the age of 12. Chosen for military training by General Vang Pao in 1962, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1964.

Active in the Central Valley’s Hmong community, Fong helped Hmong veterans and families become self-sufficient.

Fong’s family includes his 10 children, 31 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. His funeral will be held over the weekend and Fong’s burial is scheduled for Monday.