FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The HmongStory Legacy project is unveiling an interactive multimedia exhibit, called “Vinai the Hmong Refugee Exhibit’ at the Fresno Fairgrounds Commerce Building this weekend, as part of phase one for the preparation of the 50th-year commemoration since the first Hmong family was settled in Fresno County.

Fresno County now has the second highest population of Hmong people in the U.S.

This multi-phase, multi-year project is led by Lar Yang who works for Yang Design, a branding, and design company. Work is expected to be finished on the project in 2025.

The exhibit is free to the public and will open daily Saturday, Dec. 17, to Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will also be open during the celebration of the Hmong Cultural New Year Celebration taking place from Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The exhibit is seeking volunteers to assist with the project, as well as donations by calling (559) 224-7613.

For more information, email Lar Yang at laryang@yangdesign.net or call (559) 454-121 and May Gnia Her at may_gnia@stonesoupfresno.org or call (559) 224-7613.