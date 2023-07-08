FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community members came together Saturday at the Hmong Health and Culture Fair to bring resources to the underserved.

The free event was held in the parking lot of Fresno’s Inter-Denominational Refugee Ministries where community organizations and healthcare professionals provided health-focused activities and resources.

Organizers say they saw a gap in access to health care in the Hmong community and wanted to help those that are underserved and are not getting the resources they need.

“Identifying as a Hmong person myself and growing up in the Hmong community we saw that there were a lot of medical barriers for our Hmong people to access resources that they need,” said organizer Viang Kaeo Lee.

There were free health screenings, healthcare professionals on standby for any questions, and dozens of booths providing information.

She says not only did they want to help the Hmong community and educate them on health care but also make it a cultural celebration.