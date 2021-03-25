Hmong community cries out for help after mother of 6 is allegedly murdered by husband

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Wednesday night the Fresno Hmong community cried out for help after a mother of six was allegedly killed by her husband.

Fresno Police said 41-year-old True Vang, also known as Cindy, was shot dead at her home on Lamona Avenue on Tuesday.

“No woman on earth should have to die this way,” said Community activist Paula Yang.

One by one, friends of Cindy lit candles and shared their memories of the loving mother who they said had a contagious smile and a generous heart.

“Big heart, wide heart,” said Yang. “That means that she gives everything,”

Police have arrest Cindy’s husband of 12 years, Ka Lou Yang, for the alleged murder.

“We learned that several of their children that they had between them were there at the time of the shooting,” said Cpt. Mindy Casto.

Those children now without both of their parents. One behind bars, and the other gone forever. Yang said domestic violence is too common and asked people to speak up if they see something.

“Too many cases have happened in our community. It is about time that our brothers, our men, know this is not the way of life. There are other resources to get help,” she said

If you are a victim or witness of domestic violence, you can reach out to the National domestic hotline at 800-799-SAFE. Call 911 if it is an emergency.