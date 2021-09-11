Hit-and-run suspect arrested for crashing into Visalia pet hospital, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after driving a vehicle into a Visalia business on Saturday morning, according to Visalia Police officials.

Police responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. in the Winco parking lot near Caldwell Avenue and Demaree Street.

Officials say the suspect had driven a vehicle into the Caldwell Pet Hospital and tried to flee from the scene once officers arrived.

According to police, officers were able to catch the man close to the scene, saying he had lost two tires on the vehicle while trying to escape.

Authorities say the suspect was the only one to suffer any injuries from the incident and that no other injuries had been reported.

The Visalia Police Department believes this was an alcohol-related incident and have arrested the suspect for DUI and property hit and run charges.

