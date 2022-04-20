CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hit-and-run suspect was arrested on Wednesday night after he led officers on a chase that ended at a local hospital, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers were in the area of Clovis Avenue and 5th Street when they say they saw a driver crash his car into gas pumps at a nearby business.

When officers tried to stop the car, they say the driver refused to listen and drove away, sparking a chase.

During the chase, officers say the suspect was driving recklessly before he eventually pulled over and tried to run away on foot through the parking lot of the Clovis Community Medical Center near Herndon and Temperance avenues.

Officers were able to track down the suspect and place him under arrest on suspicion of hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Officials say the suspect is also being evaluated to see if he was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.