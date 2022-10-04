FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy is in the hospital after he was struck by a car in front of Hoover High School Tuesday evening according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say a boy who they believe to be a student at Hoover Highschool was hit by a car around 6 p.m.

Investigators say emergency services arrived at the scene in minutes and rushed the teen to the hospital.

After the boy was hit the driver failed to stop a the scene according to police.

Almost 20 minutes after the incident investigators say they received a call from a driver who claimed she had hit something in the road but was not sure what it was.

Police met with the driver at a Walgreens off of First and Bullard and conducted a sobriety test.

Detectives say it is not clear if he was jaywalking and no witnesses were around when the accident occurred.

The teen suffered major injuries, police say the incident is still under investigation.