Hit-and-run driver turns herself in after 2 pedestrians injured, 1 critical, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One person is in critical condition in the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Fresno on Friday.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Maple Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

According to police, a man and woman were walking in the intersection when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The woman was thrown forward by the force of the impact and was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The man sustained minor injuries.

Officers say the suspect vehicle initially drove away from the scene – but around 30 minutes later the driver of the car involved contacted police to claim responsibility.

Investigators continue to establish what led to the collision. No arrests were announced.