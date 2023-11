FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hit-and-run driver in a Dodge took out a power pole Wednesday morning in southeast Fresno.

According to the Fresno Police Department, a driver hit the power pole around 7:00 a.m. near Hedges and Cedar avenues.

When officers arrived they said the driver was gone. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.