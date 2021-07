FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver who police say ran a stop sign and hit a Toyota Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near Van Ness and Nevada avenues.

Fresno police say a station wagon ran a stop sign and crashed into the Toyota sending it into a bus stop.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.