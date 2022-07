FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning after a car was found on its roof, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say, just before 4:00 a.m. a driver hit two parked vehicles and flipped over on McKinley near Millbrook avenues. The driver of the car left the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.