MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Monday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 9:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of G Street and 25th Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a woman believed to be in her mid-30s suffering from major injuries in the roadway.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where her condition is currently unknown.

While investigating, officers say they learned that a driver of a 2011 to 2014 grey BMW 5 Series hit the woman while she was on the road.

Following the crash, officials say the driver left the area without stopping to check on the woman or calling law enforcement for help.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information is asked to call to Officer McKeeman at (209) 388-7752.