FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Historical Society (FCHS) officials announced they closed escrow on the purchase of a historic building in Downtown Fresno on Monday during a press conference on Thursday.

The new location will be at the Fresno Republican Printery Building on Kern Street, which was built in 1919. Officials say it played an important part in the development of the city.

“In 1959, the Society noted the need for a building for our collections, preferably one that was brick. The wait was long but worth it as we found the right one in 2023,” said Chris Woolf, Fresno City and County Board of Trustees Chair.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says that what makes a great city, is a great downtown.

“Downtowns are not complete until they have a museum – or museums. And that is so important for us, to know or retain the history of our county and the valley so that our children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren can come to visit this museum right here,” said Dyer.

Dyer also mentioned the museum was funded by Measure P, where $4 million to $5 million goes to cultural arts to support projects like this.

Syre Miller, the FCHS Archive Relocation Committee Chair, says their mission is to collect, protect, and share historical artifacts. They focused on Downtown Fresno because it seemed appropriate to have a presence in the city.

The Fresno County Historical Society president, Elizabeth Laval, says they will make their archives accessible to the public.

The historic building became the Fresno County Historical Society’s first home in over 100 years.