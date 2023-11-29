SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proclamation was signed to praise the successful efforts of San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s collaborative effort in reducing carbon emissions to improve air quality.

With San Joaquin Valley having some of the most challenging fine particulate matter and ozone air quality issues in the nation, officials are proud of their accomplishments.

“NRCS California is proud to have helped our farmers replace more than 6,000 old, polluting tractors since 2008, with an emission’s reduction equivalent of removing 1.5 million cars off California’s roads,” said Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez.

The district, NRCS, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and the United States Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 (US EPA) report they collectively met their goal to increase the exchange of ag equipment for cleaner equipment. Together they achieved over 12 tons per day of NOx emission reductions in 2024.

“Moving towards the cleanest available technology in this sector continues to be critical to improving the air in the Valley,” said Liane Randolph, Chair of CARB. “We all have a role to play in building a healthier, more sustainable California, and today’s event shows what we can achieve when we work together.”

To meet their emission reduction commitment, officials say the ag industry destroyed 12,800 pieces of older ag equipment in the San Joaquin Valley, 7,300 of which were the oldest Tier 0 with no emissions controls.

District officials report some strategies used to reduce agricultural emissions include:

Conservation Management Practices

Turnover of agricultural pumps (including electrification of thousands of pump engines)

Replacement of conventional harvesting equipment with low-dust nut harvesters

Phase-out of agricultural open-burning

Deployment of thousands of zero-emission agricultural utility terrain vehicles

Turnover of thousands of tractors with the cleanest technologies available

Ag representatives reassure they will continue working to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

“Emissions from agricultural equipment are the largest source of nitrogen oxide in the Valley and will require continued innovation and strategies for reducing air pollution,” said Regional Administrator for EPA’s Region 9 Martha Guzman.