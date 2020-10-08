Fresno City College breaks ground on ‘Historic’ new West Fresno campus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City College will break ground on their new ‘historic’ West Fresno campus site.

The college calls the new 39-acre, 110,000-square-foot complex a “state-of-the-art academic and career technical satellite campus.”

It’s located at Church and Walnut avenues. The campus is expected to be completed in August 2022.

The West Fresno Campus will provide the nearby community with “a complete college center offering diverse educational opportunities, from career technology courses to transferable college credits,” the college said.

